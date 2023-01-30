Anand Mahindra: 'Success comes from attention to quality in the smallest details'

As a part of his Monday motivational messages, Anand Mahindra said that attention to detail is one of the key components of success. And to drive the point home, the industrialist shared a video of a construction worker who was laying a part of a road with concrete and had to manoeuvre himself around a manhole.

"Successful results come from unrelenting attention to quality in the smallest details of your work. This man doesn’t need to read any management bibles on the pursuit of excellence. He could teach a course on that himself," the industrialist tweeted.

Many Twitter users could relate to Anand Mahindra's message.

"Consistently delivering high-quality work and being meticulous about the details can lead to outstanding outcomes," tweeted Athul Jayaram (@athuljayaram).

Another Twitter user Dhruva D Waikar (@dhruva_waikar) commented, "Firstly, he understood the importance of manhole. Secondly, he understood that the surface around the manhole needs to be obstruction free which in turn will keep the drainage system running without clogging, and in turn, his city will remain clean. Civic and common sense need to prevail."