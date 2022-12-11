 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra says 'prophecy' for Africa has finally been fulfilled

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

"This time for Africa!" tweeted Anand Mahindra after Morocco beat Portugal to become...

Anand Mahindra tweets lyrics of 2010 World Cup after Morocco's win against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Anand Mahindra on Saturday congratulated Morocco as they beat Portugal 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.  Referring to 2010 World Cup's anthem Waka Waka by pop star Shakira, the industrialist that a prophecy within the song has finally been fulfilled.

"In the 2010 World Cup, the Waka Waka anthem contained the words 'This time for Africa!' The prophecy has finally been fulfilled," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted. "They RISE!"

Anand Mahindra's sentiment was echoed by Shakira who also tweeted, "This time for Africa!"

As Morocco topped their group -- beating Canada and Belgium and then eliminated Spain on penalties in the round of 16 before overcoming Portugal -- celebrations erupted in the country's largest city and the temple of Moroccan football, Casablanca.

"My heart will stop, what a team, what stamina, what an achievement," Ilham El Idrissi, a 34-year-old Casablanca woman, told AFP.

She was not alone in hailing the team known as the Atlas Lions who will face defending champions France for a place in the final.