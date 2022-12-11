Anand Mahindra says 'prophecy' for Africa has finally been fulfilled

Anand Mahindra on Saturday congratulated Morocco as they beat Portugal 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. Referring to 2010 World Cup's anthem Waka Waka by pop star Shakira, the industrialist that a prophecy within the song has finally been fulfilled.

"In the 2010 World Cup, the Waka Waka anthem contained the words 'This time for Africa!' The prophecy has finally been fulfilled," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted. "They RISE!"

Anand Mahindra's sentiment was echoed by Shakira who also tweeted, "This time for Africa!"

As Morocco topped their group -- beating Canada and Belgium and then eliminated Spain on penalties in the round of 16 before overcoming Portugal -- celebrations erupted in the country's largest city and the temple of Moroccan football, Casablanca.

"My heart will stop, what a team, what stamina, what an achievement," Ilham El Idrissi, a 34-year-old Casablanca woman, told AFP.

She was not alone in hailing the team known as the Atlas Lions who will face defending champions France for a place in the final.

"I think I am dreaming awake. Pinch me! What a huge pride. I thank them from the bottom of my heart," said Mouad Khairat, 29, an executive in a call centre. "The Moroccan team has managed to do the impossible. We want the cup now." Read more: FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 19 | Morocco down Portugal to become first African side to reach semis No African or Arab country had managed to go beyond the quarter-finals. Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 came closest to reaching the final four of the most prestigious tournament. In Casablanca, the shirts of the national team and the red flags with the green star, are everywhere in the windows, the stalls, the markets. Giant frescoes have appeared showing Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech and coach Walid Regragui, who has been elevated to the rank of national hero. (With inputs from AFP) Read more: Tearful Ronaldo leaves with World Cup dream in tatters

