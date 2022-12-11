 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra says he will never become India's richest person because...

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 11, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

Anand Mahindra wrote, ""The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because...

With a net worth of $2.1 billion, Anand Mahindra ranks 1382 in the list of the world's richest.

Anand Mahindra is one of the richest people in the country but he says he would never be India's richest person because he has no intention of becoming it.

The billionaire industrialist was responding to a Twitter user asking him when he would top the list of India's richest.

"Your rank is 73th richest person in India. When will you rank 1st?" Vikrant Singh (@Vikrant31589367) tweeted. Responding to it Anand Mahindra wrote in Hindi, "The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish."

With a net worth of $2.1 billion, Anand Mahindra ranks 1382 in the list of the world's richest, according to Forbes.

He is the third-generation scion of the Mahindra clan and chairs the Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate which earns about $19 billion a year in revenue.

An active Twitter user, Mahindra amassed 10 million followers in November. He then thanked them for their faith in him.

"Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected," he had tweeted.