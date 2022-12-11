Anand Mahindra says he will never become India's richest person because...

With a net worth of $2.1 billion, Anand Mahindra ranks 1382 in the list of the world's richest.

Anand Mahindra is one of the richest people in the country but he says he would never be India's richest person because he has no intention of becoming it.

The billionaire industrialist was responding to a Twitter user asking him when he would top the list of India's richest.

"Your rank is 73th richest person in India. When will you rank 1st?" Vikrant Singh (@Vikrant31589367) tweeted. Responding to it Anand Mahindra wrote in Hindi, "The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish."

With a net worth of $2.1 billion, Anand Mahindra ranks 1382 in the list of the world's richest, according to Forbes.

He is the third-generation scion of the Mahindra clan and chairs the Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate which earns about $19 billion a year in revenue.

An active Twitter user, Mahindra amassed 10 million followers in November. He then thanked them for their faith in him.

"Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected," he had tweeted.



My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected. pic.twitter.com/NEIKAlKh5I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022

On Saturday, the industrialist also congratulated Morocco as they beat Portugal 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. Referring to 2010 World Cup's anthem Waka Waka by pop star Shakira, the industrialist that a prophecy within the song has finally been fulfilled.

"In the 2010 World Cup, the Waka Waka anthem contained the words 'This time for Africa!' The prophecy has finally been fulfilled," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted. "They RISE!"

Read more: Man watches FIFA World Cup from operating table. ‘Deserves trophy,’ says Anand Mahindra