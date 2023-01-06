English
    Anand Mahindra says GenZ will enjoy seeing this 'kind of dinosaur museum'. Watch

    Twitter users also shared items they have in the comments that belong to a different time.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 06, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
    Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video that he called a “journey down memory lane” in a clip that will induce nostalgia in those belonging to a generation gone by.

    The 2:20 second clip featured stills of items from the 70s, 80s and 90s – some could even date back further – but are not really in use anymore. The video featured old telephones, cassettes, radios, typewriters, lanterns, scooters, mantle clocks, iron press, torches, burner stoves, old Filmfare magazine covers featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Madhubala and other yesteryear stars and many more.

    “What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with the video asking if these items have been collected and displayed in what he called would be a “dinosaur museum”.

    The video has nearly 6,000 likes and 1.15 lakh views so far.

    Users shared some other items belonging to an era past in the comments.




    Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.2 million Twitter family sharing interesting videos and stories.
