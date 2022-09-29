Anand Mahindra says ads worth millions can't excite FIFA fans as this cheerful video

With FIFA World CUP 2022 little over a month away, Anand Mahindra has joined in on the football frenzy. The industrialist on Thursday shared a "cheerful" video of kids from Uganda celebrating the upcoming world cup in Qatar.

"FIFA and Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don’t think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap and cheerful video that authentically communicates what football means to the world," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The video was originally shared by Triplets Ghetto Kids, an NGO in Uganda that uses music, dance and drama to help disadvantaged children.

While many admired the kids' enthusiasm, the Mahindra Group chairperson faced some criticism regarding his choice of words since he called the video "cheap". Although he meant that the production cost of this video was much lower than that of professional advertisement videos, a few Twitter users pointed out that a better word could possibly have been used to describe it.

Meanwhile, about 1.8 million tickets have been sold for the FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 20, and of them, Indian fans have bought more than 23,500 of them.

And, in more good news for football fans in India, World football governing body president Gianni Infantino might visit India next month and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

Infantino’s visit, if it takes place, will coincide with the final leg of the FIFA Women’s U-17 world Cup, which is to be held in the country from October 11 to 30.

