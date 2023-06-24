Anand Mahindra, Sam Altman discuss Indian ChatGPT ‘challenge’ in White House meeting

Anand Mahindra (right) with Sam Altman at the White House. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@anandmahindra).

Anand Mahindra, who is currently in the United States, shared a post on Twitter in which he stated that he caught up with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman who confirmed to him that his words had been misunderstood during his India visit and that he was "far from sceptical about Indian abilities,".

"The Tech Handshake meeting this morning at the White House, was refreshingly frank, thanks to the direction of @GinaRaimondo My optimism about closer technology cooperation is because mutual benefit is now involved rather than just a one-way request from India. On the sidelines of the meeting, I caught up with Sam Altman about the ‘challenge’ that @C_P_Gurnani had accepted. Sam reiterated that he’d been misunderstood. He’s far from sceptical about Indian abilities," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.



The Tech Handshake meeting this morning at the White House, was refreshingly frank, thanks to the direction of @GinaRaimondo My optimism about closer technology cooperation is because mutual benefit is now involved rather than just a one-way request from India. On the sidelines… pic.twitter.com/SNsm9blx4V — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2023

Earlier in June, Altman visited India as part of a six-nation tour and was asked at an event whether India can build an artificial intelligence tool such as ChatGPT. Altman replied that it was "hopeless" for India to be competing with OpenAI.

"The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless," Altman said.

Later, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani replied to the tweet by saying "Challenge Accepted".

Altman, however, clarified later that his words had been taken out of context and he did not doubt the ability of Indian startups to create a artificial intelligence tool like ChatGPT.

Also read: Why Anand Mahindra skipped lunch ahead of the US State Dinner with PM Modi