    Anand Mahindra responds to Twitter user asking for his qualification, wins hearts

    Anand Mahindra's post resonated with several Twitter users.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra was responding to a question asked as a comment on one of his motivational tweets.

    Anand Mahindra was responding to a question asked as a comment on one of his motivational tweets.


    Anand Mahindra is known for his witty responses on Twitter and on Monday when a user asked him his qualification, the industrialist's response won hearts on social media.

    Twitter user Vaibhav SD commented on one of the Mahindra Group Chairman's motivation tweets, "Sir, may I know your qualification?" To which the industrialist replied, "Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience.”

    The post resonated with several Twitter users.

    "That's what I tell students. Nobody will ever ask how much you got in your secondary exams layer in life. So stop crying that you got only 80 per cent or 60 per cent or 50. How you use that in life is all that matters," commented user @Neguy9.

    Another user Kumar Govindan wrote, "Very true. In our culture, elders are given great respect because of the years of experience and wisdom they carry with them--whether they went to school or not."

    A third user said, "Very well put. We are entering an age where speed, flexibility, innovation and execution matter much more than decades-old qualifications or antiquated experiences dressing up a lengthy resume."

    Anand Mahindra had made headlines recently when he announced that he would recruit Agniveers--the defence troops who will be hired in the Armed Forces for four years--in his tractor-to-financial-services conglomerate.


    "Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young  people," Mahindra had tweeted on June 20.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra #Twitter
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 07:02 pm
