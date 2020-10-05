Anand Mahindra reacts to former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's review of Mahindra Thar

The ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir state, Omar Abdullah who took a test drive of the new Mahindra Thar, tweeted on October 5 to congratulate Anand Mahindra on his company's latest offering. The Mahindra Thar, an offroad capable SUV, was launched and started taking bookings on October 2.



Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/3By3yCTFeU

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2020

Posting a few photos from his test drive along with his father Farooq Abdullah, also a former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, he tweeted, "Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can't wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra". However, it is unclear whether Omar Abdullah has bought the new Thar or not.

Responding to Abdullah, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra said, "Coming from you, that's an enormous compliment! I know you're very demanding of the cars you drive...."