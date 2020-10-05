172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|anand-mahindra-reacts-to-former-jk-cm-omar-abdullahs-review-of-mahindra-thar-5925651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra reacts to former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's review of Mahindra Thar

Omar Abdullah took his father, Farooq Abdullah, on a test drive of the recently released Mahindra Thar and complimented group chairman Anand Mahindra on the car. The Thar has been launched after a long developmental cycle and the first car, the Mahindra Thar #1 has been sold at an auction for charity.

Moneycontrol News

The ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir state, Omar Abdullah who took a test drive of the new Mahindra Thar, tweeted on October 5 to congratulate Anand Mahindra on his company's latest offering. The Mahindra Thar, an offroad capable SUV, was launched and started taking bookings on October 2.

Posting a few photos from his test drive along with his father Farooq Abdullah, also a former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, he tweeted, "Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can't wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra". However, it is unclear whether Omar Abdullah has bought the new Thar or not.

Responding to Abdullah, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra said, "Coming from you, that's an enormous compliment! I know you're very demanding of the cars you drive...."

The Mahindra Thar has been launched after a long developmental cycle and the first car, the Mahindra Thar #1 has been sold at an auction for charity. Starting at a price of just Rs 9.80 lakh, the Mahindra Thar will be available in two variants- AX (adventure variant) and LX (lifestyle variant).
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:29 pm

