UP man's low-cost bike impresses Anand Mahindra: 'Could find global application'

Dec 06, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Ashad Abdullah, the bike's creator, said the rising prices of petrol made him think of an economical transport alternative.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by Anand Mahindra)

A youngster hailing from a farming family in Uttar Pradesh has created a six-seater electric bike, winning praise on social media from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The Mahindra group chairperson tweeted video in which the man explained how he created the vehicle and how it functioned. The clip has collected a  million views.

In the video, the young man said he spent about Rs 12,000 to make the bike, that can cover 150 kilometres after being charged.

Mahindra said rural transport innovations always impressed him.

"This device could find global application," the industrialist wrote. "As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres?"

 

 