Anand Mahindra plans to visit Amritsar eatery run by 11 and 17-year-old brothers

Anand Mahindra said the kids running the restaurant "are amongst the pluckiest I’ve seen anywhere." (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

By Anand Mahindra's admission, Amritsar may have the best jalebis in the world, but now, there's another reason why the industrialist may head to the city for a food binge.

The industrialist took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video uploaded by YouTube channel Amritsar Walking Tours which depicted the story of two brothers -- a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old -- who were running a pizza restaurant all by themselves after their father died in December 2021.

The brothers, Jashdeep and Anshdeep, live in a village outside Amritsar and travel 25 kilometers everyday to reach the restaurant. They also have to pay rent for the three-month-old restaurant.

Tweeting about the courage and the enthusiasm of the kids, Mahindra wrote, "These kids are amongst the pluckiest I’ve seen anywhere. May they soon have lines of people waiting to get in to the restaurant."

Elaborating his connection to Amritsar and its culinary delights, the Mahindra Group CEO added, "I love Amritsar and usually look forward to the world’s best Jalebis in the city, but I’m going to add this place to my food binge when I’m next in town."

Both the tweet and the YouTube video has won hearts of social media users, with many calling the siblings an inspiration and hoping that they find success.

"Wow. Such a commendable job they have taken up for the family. There is no shortage of inspiring stories when we look around us keenly. Thanks for sharing. I have a takeaway to better my life from their story," commented Twitter user Padma Maramganti.

User Sahibjot commented on the YouTube video, "Hats off to them! I am 17 and don't know how to cook simple food and they are running a restaurant. May God bless them."

Another user Madhura Oak said, "God bless them and I pray and wish their restaurant becomes a great success!"

Watch the full video here: