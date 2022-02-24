English
    Anand Mahindra on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'World doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons'

    Anand Mahindra recollected, "I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 and ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra said he had lived through two India-Pakistan wars.

    As reports of Russian military operation on Ukraine spread, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared a video of air raids sounding in Lviv, Ukraine and recollected how despite the experience from other wars, the "world does not seem to have learned ant lessons."

    The Mahindra Group chairman tweeted: "I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 and ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai."

    He was referring to the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971.

    "This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

    Read more: Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates: Moscow warns Russians against joining anti-war protests

    A Ukrainian military plane was shot down on Thursday and five people were killed, Ukrainian police and the state emergency service said, as its armed forces sought to defend against a massive Russian military operation.

    Moscow has also warned Russians against joining anti-war protests.

    Ukraine fought Russian forces along practically its entire border with Russia, and there was fierce fighting in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said.

    The Ukrainian official said they feared that Russian forces could be air dropped into the country and then try to penetrate the government district in Kyiv.
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra group #Pakistan #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 07:23 pm

