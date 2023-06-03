Anand Mahindra on Odisha train tragedy: ‘apparently Kavach wasn’t installed’

Anand Mahindra is the chairman of Mahindra Group.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra called for anti-train collision system Kavach to be installed “on a war footing” throughout the country’s rail network after the Odisha tragedy in which more than 260 passengers lost their lives.

The train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday night is among the deadliest in India’s history. At least 260 passengers were killed and 900 injured in the accident, which some say could have been prevented with the installation of Kavach on the route.

Developed indigenously by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System Kavach automatically brings the train to a halt when it detects an obstacle on the tracks. It also supports safety in low-light conditions. The system was introduced last year with plans of bringing 2,000 km of rail network under this technology, however, the railways confirmed that Kavach was not available on the tracks in Odisha where the three trains collided, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

In response to a Twitter user’s question about technology to prevent train accident, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra wrote: “Many have been asking this question. The Railways do have an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called Kavach, developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

“Apparently it hadn’t been installed on the route in which this accident occurred. So perhaps an initiative is required to examine if Kavach needs any ‘scope enhancement’ and then provide resources to install it on a war footing throughout the network,” he added.

Anand Mahindra had earlier called the Odisha three-train crash a “tragedy the scale of which requires the entire country to pause in silent reflection, in memory of those who have lost their lives.”

He also said authorities needed to get to the root-cause of the accident and review safety mechanisms in railway operations. “Whether human or technical error, neither should have resulted in such devastation,” he tweeted.