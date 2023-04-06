Anand Mahindra on Hanuman Jayanti: ‘As a child, my mother would say…’

Anand Mahindra shared a post today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The chairman of Mahindra Group said that Lord Hanuman exemplifies the ideals of courage, devotion and self-discipline as he wished his followers a Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Mahindra’s post also reveals how Lord Hanuman has been something of a ubiquitous presence in his life right from childhood. “As a child, my mother would tell me to finish all my food if I wanted to be as strong as Hanumanji,” revealed Anand Mahindra, adding that when he grew up and started working out at a gym, he saw “posters of Hanumanji to inspire the development of muscles.”

It was later still that he realised “his true ‘muscles’ were Wisdom, Courage, Devotion and Self-Discipline,” wrote Mahindra.

In Hinduism, Hanuman is regarded as a symbol of strength, a ‘vanara’ capable of moving mountains.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated annually to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is a day devotees pray for blessings and strength, read the Hanuman Chalisa and distribute prasad of flowers, coconuts, sweets and holy water.

According to Ramayana, Lord Hanuman was the son of Kesari, a vanara (humanoid ape or monkey), and Anjana, a celestial nymph. It is said that Anjana prayed for 12 years to the deity Rudra to have a child. Her devotion pleased Rudra and he granted her wish.