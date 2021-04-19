MARKET NEWS

Anand Mahindra offers to invest in former national boxer's academy who now drives auto to earn a livelihood

Recently, the internet discovered Abid Khan after a video of him went viral, sparking a whole debate on the treatment of sportspersons in India and their struggles to earn a livelihood.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST
Anand Mahindra


Indian business tycoon and Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra is back in the news for his philanthropic act. Mr Mahindra has offered help and said that he wants to invest in national boxer Abid Khan's academy who was once a glorified boxer and now drives an auto to make ends meet.

Khan, a former Chandigarh boxer and a diploma holder in coaching from the National Institute of Sports (NIS) and former coach of the army boxing teams for 5 years, now drives a pick-up auto in his 60s to make a living.

Recently, the internet discovered Khan after a video of him went viral, sparking a whole debate on the treatment of sportspersons in India and their struggles to earn a livelihood.

Luckily for Khan, Mahindra came across the widely-shared video and offered to invest in this national boxer’s academy. “I especially appreciate his not looking for a handout. In any case I prefer investing in people’s talents & passion rather than offer charity. Please let me know how I can invest and support his ‘startup’ boxing academy…” Mahindra said in his tweet.

Nevertheless, netizens cannot help but applauded Mahindra's generosity.

TAGS: #Abid Khan #Anand Mahindra
first published: Apr 19, 2021 08:31 pm

