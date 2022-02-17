Anand Mahindra offered himself for auction for this league. Opening bid is Rs 50,000

Anand Mahindra has said that upholding individual dignity is one of the core values of the Mahindra Group. “Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency.”

After a holiday with his four-year-old grandson, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday announced that he was offering himself up for auction for as a star player for a league -- the Pillow Fighting Championship.



No, not starting another sports league. (starting the Pro Kabbaddi league was satisfying enough) But I am offering myself for auction as a star player for this league. After a holiday with my 4 yr old grandson, I think I’m fit, trained & ready to fight! Opening bid: ₹50,000 pic.twitter.com/pPqE7SFrRJ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2022

The Mahindra Group Chairman said he thinks he is fit and trained and ready to fight. And he opened the bid at Rs 50,000.

Soon Twitter users began to share their favourite versions of pillow fights.



This one is funny enough… he he pic.twitter.com/B7lPmiDE74

— Sunil (@dsunsh) February 17, 2022

When one of the Twitter users declared that Mahindra was successfully auctioned off, the Mahindra Group Chairman responded with another tweet.



Hey, not so fast, the bidding is up to a lakh… https://t.co/TfrqdvKKyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2022





The game was fixed…His mother told me to let him win… https://t.co/oahMdRmxRN

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 17, 2022

The interaction continued when another user asked him if Mahindra's grandson won the championship. To which the industrialist replied: "The match was fixed."

Anand Mahindra had founded Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 along with sports commentator Charu Sharma. The inaugural edition of the tournament apparently generated 435 million viewers. The Pro Kabaddi League’s popularity also grew due to the presence of several celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and actor Abhishek Bachchan.