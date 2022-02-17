English
    Anand Mahindra offered himself for auction for this league. Opening bid is Rs 50,000

    Anand Mahindra, who co-founded the Pro Kabaddi League, said he was "fit, trained and ready to fight".

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 17, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
    After a holiday with his four-year-old grandson, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday announced that he was offering himself up for auction for as a star player for a league -- the Pillow Fighting Championship.

    The Mahindra Group Chairman said he thinks he is fit and trained and ready to fight. And he opened the bid at Rs 50,000.

    Soon Twitter users began to share their favourite versions of pillow fights.



    When one of the Twitter users declared that Mahindra was successfully auctioned off, the Mahindra Group Chairman responded with another tweet.

    The interaction continued when another user asked him if Mahindra's grandson won the championship. To which the industrialist replied: "The match was fixed."

    Anand Mahindra had founded Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 along with sports commentator Charu Sharma. The inaugural edition of the tournament apparently generated 435 million viewers. The Pro Kabaddi League’s popularity also grew due to the presence of several celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and actor Abhishek Bachchan.
