Anand Mahindra's 'Monday Motivation' tweet features a young boy napping ahead of a chess tournament

Billionaire Anand Mahindra’s “Monday Motivation” tweets are a staple for his 10.4 million strong Twitter family. For this week, the Mahindra Chairman chose a young boy who travelled all night for a chess competition and was seen taking a nap in front of a board before the match.

There were 1600 children attending the school chess competition in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur and Mahindra recalled the boy’s journey to the venue stating he wanted to be the next Magnus Carlsen – the world number 1 right now.

“A recent school chess competition in Hosur had 1600 kids from all over. This boy traveled all night by bus (changing buses twice) then walked from the depot. Took a nap before the match. Wants to be the next Magnus. Kids like him shape India’s future. He’s my #MondayMotivation,” the 67-year-old tweeted.

See the viral photo with almost 9,000 likes so far.

The photo shows several other young children at the event prepping for the tournament.

Several comments were about users listing down hardships chess players and sportsmen feel.

"Each Chess player in India would relate easily to this. Being a chess parent for 7 yrs and running, I can vouch for the dedication, struggles & patience of chess kids & parents. Not at all an easy task to shine a bit extra in such a galaxy of talented stars. Sadly, Output<Input," one user wrote.

'Income gone, reputation destroyed': Dilbert creator as all US publications drop comic strip after h... “Actually chess tournaments took 3 to 5 days+traveling days. Parents have to bear the cost of traveling to that city, stay, cost, office leave etc. 15k to 40k around per tournament. 1 or 2 child get some fund from states. So other bright players have to struggle like this,” another wrote. Many praised the dedication of the children who travelled for so long to make it. “Brilliant story. Yes, this indeed is the hope for our nation, the sheer grit of people to surpass all odds and succeed. Magnus here we come,” one comment read. “Catch up the young ones and making them ready for tomorrow they are our future. I wish him all the success and all the best,” read another. “When the organisers can conduct an event indulging 1600 kids they could have easily made some basic transport arrangements for these kids to the reach the venue by mentioning designated spots. This is poor planning. Sorry!” read another slamming the organisers for poor planning. India has over 70 chess Grandmasters so far with lakhs of aspiring players.

