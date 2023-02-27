 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra's 'Monday Motivation' tweet features a young boy napping ahead of a chess tournament

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Anand Mahindra's regularly shares his "Monday Motivation" posts with his 10.4 million strong Twitter family.

The boy had travelled all night, changing two buses, and walked a while before he made it to the school tournament venue. (Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter).

Billionaire Anand Mahindra’s “Monday Motivation” tweets are a staple for his 10.4 million strong Twitter family. For this week, the Mahindra Chairman chose a young boy who travelled all night for a chess competition and was seen taking a nap in front of a board before the match.

There were 1600 children attending the school chess competition in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur and Mahindra recalled the boy’s journey to the venue stating he wanted to be the next Magnus Carlsen – the world number 1 right now.

“A recent school chess competition in Hosur had 1600 kids from all over. This boy traveled all night by bus (changing buses twice) then walked from the depot. Took a nap before the match. Wants to be the next Magnus. Kids like him shape India’s future. He’s my #MondayMotivation,” the 67-year-old tweeted.

See the viral photo with almost 9,000 likes so far.
The photo shows several other young children at the event prepping for the tournament.

