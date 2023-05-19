Family marked the delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N with a dance. Anand Mahindra's response to clip

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.5 million strong Twitter family.

In an infectious display of celebration, a family in Chhattisgarh recently captured the attention of car enthusiasts and social media users alike. The family's elation on the delivery of their new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV caught a car page's attention on Twitter who shared their video, exclaiming, "What a joyful moment! People dancing while taking the delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV."

The clip caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who retweeted it, emphasizing the gratification of witnessing such happiness. He wrote, "This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry…" His tweet garnered over 3,300 likes and many commented on the post.

The video shows a big family, full of teens and children, all dancing together with adults in front of their brand new car to a popular Hindi track.



This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry… https://t.co/ormA7i8sQq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2023

One user eloquently expressed the sentiment behind the scene, emphasizing that the car represents much more than mere transportation. They wrote, "It's not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future. The scene symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive towards destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress."

Another user added to the chorus, highlighting the culmination of aspirations. They said, "It's a symphony of dreams realized, fueled by the relentless pursuit of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."

Another added: "It is not just about selling vehicles; it is about creating experiences that touch lives, open new horizons, and inspire greatness."

Some lighthearted comments acknowledged the lengthy wait that led to this celebratory moment. Jokingly, one user remarked, "Celebrations after one year of waiting period. Even I am waiting for this car for more than 6 months."

“Sir they are dancing because at last they get delivered after waiting for months or year,” another user wrote.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched last year on the 20th anniversary of the iconic car.