Anand Mahindra made a New Year resolution. Four days later, a hilarious update

He may be the billionaire businessman behind one of India’s most successful automobile companies, but in many ways, Anand Mahindra is no different from millions of people around the world who tried -- and failed -- to stick to their New Year resolutions.

On the first day of 2023, Anand Mahindra announced to his 10 million strong Twitter family that he had a New Year resolution in mind. “Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one,” he wrote, sharing a video of an artist creating a sketch using chalk.

“The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others,” the chairman of Mahindra Group promised.

Four days into the new year, his resolve is going about as well as you would expect.

Mahindra, 67, took to Twitter this morning to share a hilarious meme that sums up the fate of most new year resolutions. “This is what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year…” he wrote.

His post has racked up over 6,000 ‘likes’ and many amused comments.

Here is the video that had inspired the industrialist’s resolution.



Anand Mahindra has 10.2 million followers on Twitter, where he is one of the most active Indian businessmen. Other Indian business leaders who shared their new year resolutions with the world include Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta.