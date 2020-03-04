Anand Mahindra lists probable lifestyle changes due to coronavirus outbreak

Twitter users responded to Mahindra's question with lifestyle changes they think the coronavirus could bring
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his social media presence, on March 4 tweeted to followers about the coronavirus (COVID-19).He shared an article about 14 Italian nationals quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility after testing positive for the virus, and wrote: "The crisis will pass,but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. 1) It’ll accelerate working from home 2) lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences 3) More video calls, less meetings.4) Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else?" (sic)
Mahindra's tweet garnered nearly 6,500 likes, thousands of retweets and over 650 replies within hours and numerous responses from Twitterverse, with one user noting: "More cleanliness and personal hygiene" (sic) as a possible impact.
Other responses included: "5. More family time" (sic); "Namaste is the way of life while respecting others and building positive energy" (sic); and "going vegan" (sic).
