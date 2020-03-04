App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra lists probable lifestyle changes due to coronavirus outbreak

Twitter users responded to Mahindra's question with lifestyle changes they think the coronavirus could bring

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his social media presence, on March 4 tweeted to followers about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He shared an article about 14 Italian nationals quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility after testing positive for the virus, and wrote: "The crisis will pass,but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. 1) It’ll accelerate working from home 2) lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences 3) More video calls, less meetings.4) Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else?" (sic)

Mahindra's tweet garnered nearly 6,500 likes, thousands of retweets and over 650 replies within hours and numerous responses from Twitterverse, with one user noting: "More cleanliness and personal hygiene" (sic) as a possible impact.

Other responses included: "5. More family time" (sic); "Namaste is the way of life while respecting others and building positive energy" (sic); and "going vegan" (sic).




Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #coronavirus outbreak #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.