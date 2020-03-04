Anand Mahindra lists probable lifestyle changes due to coronavirus outbreak

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his social media presence, on March 4 tweeted to followers about the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The crisis will pass,but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. 1) It’ll accelerate working from home 2) lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences 3) More video calls, less meetings.4) Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else? https://t.co/ISb2wNJpiD

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2020

More cleanliness and personal hygiene

— Rahul (@rnlathi) March 4, 2020



5. More family time

— Rohit™ (@RohitMishraa) March 4, 2020



Namaste is the way of life while respecting others and building positive energy. pic.twitter.com/4ylR9nkSCW

— Abhay Vyas (@abhayvyas7869) March 4, 2020



going vegan

— Siddharth CHOPRA (@sidchopra85) March 4, 2020

Mahindra's tweet garnered nearly 6,500 likes, thousands of retweets and over 650 replies within hours and numerous responses from Twitterverse