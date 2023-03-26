Every Sunday, Anand Mahindra likes to forget he's an industrialist. Here's why

Anand Mahindra, who is usually very active on Twitter, was asked by a follower how, being an industrialist, he enjoys his Sundays. In response, the Mahindra shared an "easy technique" that he uses.

"Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon (I use an easy technique to enjoy my Sundays: I forget that I am an industrialist)!" he tweeted.

When asked by another follower if he feels Monday blues, Anand Mahindra responded that he drives it away with his #Mondaymotivation -- motivational messages that he shares on Twitter ever Monday.

The industrialist's last #Mondaymotivation had a 'holistic philosophy' and some advice. Mahindra shared a venn diagram that shows where is a person living – in the past, present or future -- something that he said he keeps looking at frequently.

"A chart I keep glancing at. It's a holistic philosophy but particularly useful when starting a new week. Don't get stuck in regrets about the last week or paralysed by fear of the future. Stay mindful and focused on the present moment. One step after the other. #MondayMotivation," the Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote to his 10.4 million Twitter followers.

While guilt, shame, regret, depression, and overanalyzing are categorized into "past", the "future" consisted of anxiety, what-ifs, fear of the unknown and pessimism. So essentially, people who feel more like the former are living in the past while the ones who are like the latter are thinking too much about the future, he explained.

Moneycontrol News