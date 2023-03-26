 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Every Sunday, Anand Mahindra likes to forget he's an industrialist. Here's why

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Anand Mahindra, who is usually active on Twitter, engaged with a few of his followers on Sunday.

Anand Mahindra was also asked if he feels Monday blues.

Anand Mahindra, who is usually very active on Twitter, was asked by a follower how, being an industrialist, he enjoys his Sundays. In response, the Mahindra shared an "easy technique" that he uses.

"Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon (I use an easy technique to enjoy my Sundays: I forget that I am an industrialist)!" he tweeted.

When asked by another follower if he feels Monday blues, Anand Mahindra responded that he drives it away with his #Mondaymotivation -- motivational messages that he shares on Twitter ever Monday.

The industrialist's last #Mondaymotivation had a 'holistic philosophy' and some advice. Mahindra shared a venn diagram that shows where is a person living – in the past, present or future -- something that he said he keeps looking at frequently.