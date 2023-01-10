Anand Mahindra lauds ISRO's launch record after UK space mission fails

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday lauded ISRO's launch record after UK's first orbital space launch ended in failure with scientists reporting an "anomaly" as it neared its goal.

A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 carrying the 70-foot (21-metre) rocket took off from a spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England. But as the rocket was due to enter orbit and discharge its nine satellites, scientists found an "anomaly" that prevented the spacecraft from reaching the orbit. Instead, it returned as planned to a subdued Spaceport Cornwall.

Reacting to the development, Anand Mahindra said that although the UK space mission was very different from what ISRO carries out for India, he noted that the space research organisation deserves more appreciation than what it gets.

"I recognise that this was a very different type of orbital launch but it still tells me how much more we should appreciate and admire the launch record of ISRO," the industrialist tweeted.

Meanwhile, scientists working on the Virgin Orbit, said: "We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information. As we find out more, we're removing our previous tweet about reaching orbit. We'll share more info when we can."

The Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 launch was the first from UK soil. UK-produced satellites have previously had to be sent into orbit via foreign spaceports. Had the mission been successful, UK would have been one of only nine countries that could launch craft into Earth's orbit.

(With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

