    Anand Mahindra is mighty impressed with this woman and wants to recruit her. Here's why

    Anand Mahindra was mighty impressed by a woman who made a miniature car from staple pins. He wanted tp recruit her and shared a video of the same.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra

    Anand Mahindra was mighty impressed by a woman who made a miniature car from staple pins. (Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media, especially Twitter. He surely knows how to engage his followers by sharing interesting content that goes viral in no time. On Saturday, the billionaire industrialist shared a video of a woman making a miniature car with staple pins. Yes, you read that right.

    Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter. In the clip, a woman can be seen making a miniature car from staple pins. She stacked a few sets of pins to make the wheels, the bonnet, roof and everything. Mahindra was so impressed by the woman’s skills that he wanted to recruit her.

    “How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?? Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing &design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her!” he captioned the post.


    Watch the video here:

    Social media users were quite impressed too and praised the woman in the comments section.

    “Ingenious. Talk about strength in unity. By itself the little staple is weak. But put together like that it has a solid design,” a user wrote.

    Another user commented, “This looks too good.”

    A third user remarked, “Creativity at its best.”

    What are your thoughts about this?

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 8, 2023 04:55 pm