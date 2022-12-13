 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra is inviting entries for a FIFA-linked contest. Winner gets...

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Anand Mahindra invited people to post their messages for Harry Kane and promised a miniature Mahindra vehicle for the user with the best entry.

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family.

England captain Harry Kane on Saturday missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as France beat England 2-1 in a tense FIFA World Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.

The crucial penalty miss left fans hugely disappointed with England being eliminated from the tournament. The moment also became a big talking point on the internet over the weekend.

On Tuesday, industrialist Anand Mahindra came up with a unique proposition. He invited people to post their messages for Kane and promised a miniature Mahindra vehicle for the user with the best entry.

Sharing a photo of Harry Kane’s reaction on missing the penalty, Mahindra tweeted, “If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicles.”

The Mahindra Group chief said he will accept entries till 9 am on Wednesday.

On Kane’s missed penalty, England coach Gareth Southgate said, “That’s football. There is nobody I would rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow, I’d feel exactly the same way.”

“It is very difficult when you get a second penalty and, of course, a goalkeeper that knows you really well as well,” Southgate said. “There’s a lot involved in that situation. He’s the best, but the best are still 85% (accurate), so even the best are going to miss at times."