Anand Mahindra is inviting entries for a FIFA-linked contest. Winner gets...

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family.

England captain Harry Kane on Saturday missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as France beat England 2-1 in a tense FIFA World Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.

The crucial penalty miss left fans hugely disappointed with England being eliminated from the tournament. The moment also became a big talking point on the internet over the weekend.

On Tuesday, industrialist Anand Mahindra came up with a unique proposition. He invited people to post their messages for Kane and promised a miniature Mahindra vehicle for the user with the best entry.



Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December. #Leadership pic.twitter.com/CIFlX3eQJJ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2022

Sharing a photo of Harry Kane ’s reaction on missing the penalty, Mahindra tweeted, “If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicles.”

The Mahindra Group chief said he will accept entries till 9 am on Wednesday.

On Kane’s missed penalty, England coach Gareth Southgate said, “That’s football. There is nobody I would rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow, I’d feel exactly the same way.”

“It is very difficult when you get a second penalty and, of course, a goalkeeper that knows you really well as well,” Southgate said. “There’s a lot involved in that situation. He’s the best, but the best are still 85% (accurate), so even the best are going to miss at times."

Kane sank to his knees after the final whistle. His earlier goal put him in a tie with Wayne Rooney as his country’s leading scorer, but that wasn't what mattered.

France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title since Brazil — led by Pele — won back-to-back tournaments in 1958 and 1962. Italy also won two World Cups in succession in 1934 and 1938.