Anand Mahindra is in metaverse, unveils 'SimpliCity'. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a video introducing his group’s entry into the metaverse, an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

“Join us as Mahindra ventures into the metaverse. We believe it’s not just a make-believe world; it’s also a place where we can explore solutions for making the real world a better place,” he tweeted, sharing a 2.20-minute clip.



“I’d like to welcome you to a destinastion we are creating, a shared, realistic and immerice simulation of the real world, or other possible worlds in which people particupate as digital avatars. We call it SimpliCity," Anand Mahindra said in the video.

This comes days after Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on March 25 announced its entry into the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with its first-ever tranche of tokens to be based on Thar - the company's premium sports utility vehicle. The NFTs will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, the IT arm of Mahindra Group.

The NFTs that were put up for sale via an auction starting March 29, on Tech Mahindra’s NFT marketplace christened “Mahindra Gallery”.

In February, Tech Mahindra had announced its foray into metaverse, adding that “TechMVerse” will work on developing fully interactive multiverses to deliver immersive experiences in the metaverse for its customers.

The metaverse is theoretically the future of the internet, a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, lenses and other gadgets.

Recently, Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehendi bought “Balle Balle Land” in the metaverse.

Earlier this year, a couple in Tamil Nadu created a huge buzz online for hosting their wedding reception in the metaverse. Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s reception took place in the virtual headquarters of the Hogwarts castle.

Last year, a couple in the United States became the first to get married in the metaverse, as they held a virtual ceremony along with their physical wedding in New Hampshire.

Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott are some of the big international names who have hosted concerts in the metaverse.