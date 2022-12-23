Anand Mahindra salutes Kerala woman's 'epic' Thar trip to FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Industrialist Anand Mahindra waited for a while before posting a woman’s solo trip video for his 10.1 million Twitter followers. The reason? He waited for the woman’s road trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar from Kerala to be fulfilled with her favourite team Argentina lifting the cup.

“Glad I waited before sharing this video. With Argentina’s & Messi’s triumph, her epic journey was a triumph too! I salute Naaji Noushi & her intrepid spirit of adventure. Thank you for your confidence in the Thar. A car that cheers people with courage & curiosity about the world,” the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted with a video chronicling Noushi’s journey from south India to the middle east.

The mother of five has been documenting her journey from Kerala, where her trip was flagged off by the state’s transport minister, for the last 50 days on Instagram.

She travelled a total of 2973 km from her hometown to watch Argentina and her favourite footballer Lionel Messi lift the World Cup which may make her the first woman to make a road trip to watch the tournament.

Noushi, a homemaker, used her Mahindra Thar as a makeshift home that doubles as a kitchen and a tent during her trip. She went to Mumbai via Coimbatore, where she sent her car to Oman via a ship. She then travelled to Oman and drove through UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to reach Qatar.

Her five children joined her at the destination, all in Argentina jerseys, to cheer for the team.

Noushi has an Oman driving license that can be converted to an international one. During her journey, she parked at toll plazas and petrol pumps in the night to sleep.

Mahindra’s tweet went viral with over 5,000 likes. Noushi plans to stay in Qatar till December 31.