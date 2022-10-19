Anand Mahindra: 'India's success in creating a unique digital payment system is stunning'

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday stated that India’s success in creating a unique digital payments ecosystem is "simply stunning". The industrialist shared a chart on the digital payment systems being used in different countries and India ranked among those at the top.

With UPI, Google Pay, Visa, RuPay, Phone Pe and Paytm, the country has more digital payment systems than many others in the list.

"'A picture is worth a thousand words.’ India’s success in creating a unique digital payments ecosystem is simply stunning. Leaders always find new and different pathways; the rest of the world follows…" the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted.

The graphic shared by Anand Mahindra appeared to be created from data collected by investment research company Bernstein on how consumers pay across the world. According to it, India has fared better than China, UK, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Italy and France.

Read more: Anand Mahindra shares thread on 10 most unexplored and underrated places in India

The tweet also opened a debate regarding the different modes of digital payment available to Indians.

"Can we say that the other modes of payment used by different countries aren't accessible to the common man of India which forces them to use available modes i.e. Gpay, Phone Pe, etc ?" wrote Bhupendra Yadav (@byadav594).

"What other modes? Indian people use what suits their needs. UPI serves most of the needs why should Indians use something else? Just because it's there? Moreover, Gpay and Phone Pe also use UPI interface. This is simply a grand success of UPI. No ifs, no buts," commented Bujji (@5suspended6th).

Another Twitter user pointed out that the graphic had not named all the digital payment options used in these countries.

"Factually wrong. UK has Google Pay, Samsung pay, Apple Pay and also it is not about how may varieties. It is also about quality and reliability. As a reliable car maker you should know that," wrote Arun (@arun_rajndran).

Read more: Anand Mahindra on Bengaluru startup’s ‘idli ATM’: ‘Would love to see this in malls globally’