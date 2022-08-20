Man who built electric jeep asks Anand Mahindra for job. Then…

Screengrab from video tweeted by @GOWTHAM6804

A Tamil Nadu man who built a battery-operated jeep at home has found an admirer in Anand Mahindra. The industrialist responded to his job request on Twitter this afternoon while praising his electric jeep.

A Gowtham, who belongs to Tamil Nadu’s Keezhadi village, shared a video of his electric jeep on Twitter. “Please offer me a job, sir,” he wrote alongside the video, addressing the chairman of Mahindra Group.

In his video, Gowtham demonstrated that the jeep is built such that its front and back wheels can be controlled separately. A News18 report from May also indicated that he used a lithium battery for his electric vehicle, which is constructed mostly out of scrap metal.

Anand Mahindra, who recently unveiled his company’s new range of electric SUVs, appeared to be suitably impressed by the build and asked Mahindra & Mahindra’s Head of Automotive Product Development, R Velusamy, to get in touch with Gowtham.

“This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs,” he wrote. “I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish.” The industrialist then asked the senior Mahindra & Mahindra executive R Velusamy to reach out to Gowtham.

Gowtham thanked Mahindra for responding to his tweet.

The Keezhadi reportedly made the battery-powered jeep mainly for agricultural use. He has studied mechanical engineering in college and hopes to join the Indian Army.