Anand Mahindra hails Naga women battalion for lifting Bolero out of drain

A video of a group of Naga women security personnel lifting a Mahindra Bolero out of a drain went viral recently. The video, which was shot a while ago, started trending after Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it from his official Twitter handle, tagging a host of politicians alongside the head of the Mahindra group – Anand Mahindra.

Others tagged include Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of State Kiren Rijiju, and Manoj Kumar, the CEO of the Nandi Foundation.

The video of the uniformed women hustling with all their might went up on August 27, and already has 287.4K views, close to 5,000 retweets and about 19,000 likes.



Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people. ⁦@anandmahindra⁩ ⁦@manoj_naandi⁩ ⁦@KirenRijiju⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@smritiirani⁩ pic.twitter.com/XivppAcGBi

— Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) August 27, 2019

Kikon uploaded the video with the caption: “Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people.”

Both MoS Rijiju and Anand Mahindra replied to the video. While the former commended the prowess of the Naga women, the latter trod the same path adding just a pinch of salt and his ready wit.



Now I don’t know why the Bolero was in the ditch but I certainly am glad a few able-bodied women were around to rescue it! And yes, I’m never going to be foolish enough to take on a Naga Women Battalion! @MmhonlumoKikon https://t.co/Rmsviy20jd

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2019