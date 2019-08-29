App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra hails Naga women battalion for lifting Bolero out of drain

The video of the uniformed women hustling with all their might went up on August 27, and already has 287.4K views

Jagyaseni Biswas
Anand Mishra, Mahindra CEO
A video of a group of Naga women security personnel lifting a Mahindra Bolero out of a drain went viral recently. The video, which was shot a while ago, started trending after Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it from his official Twitter handle, tagging a host of politicians alongside the head of the Mahindra group – Anand Mahindra.

Others tagged include Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of State Kiren Rijiju, and Manoj Kumar, the CEO of the Nandi Foundation.

The video of the uniformed women hustling with all their might went up on August 27, and already has 287.4K views, close to 5,000 retweets and about 19,000 likes.

Kikon uploaded the video with the caption: “Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people.”

Both MoS Rijiju and Anand Mahindra replied to the video. While the former commended the prowess of the Naga women, the latter trod the same path adding just a pinch of salt and his ready wit.

Mahindra tweeted: “Now I don’t know why the Bolero was in the ditch, but I certainly am glad a few able-bodied women were around to rescue it! And yes, I’m never going to be foolish enough to take on a Naga Women Battalion!”
Apart from them, netizens have also come forward in great numbers to praise their grit strength and might. What’s unmissable about the video is the childlike excitement that makes the face of all the uniformed women glow once their mission turns out to be a success.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Anand Mishra #India #trends

