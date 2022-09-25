Anand Mahindra gushes over wedding hall on wheels, can't wait to meet inventor

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson heaped praise on a mobile wedding hall for its creativity and design while sharing the video of the customised air-conditioned unit built on a trailer that can travel anywhere and even host a family function.



I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

Dayanand Darekar had come up with the idea of a hall on wheels during the pandemic as Covid shrank the number of marriage attendants as well as wedding budgets, Hindustan Times reported.

"The portable moving wedding hall will be equipped with all the necessary amenities required to accommodate around 150 people," he told HT.

"It is built on a 30 x 40 foot trailer. It is air-conditioned, has a sound system, generators, lights, and a stage. We also provide decorations and catering, all in Rs 50,000," he added.