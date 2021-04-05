Anand Mahindra fulfills two-year-old promise, gifts Tamil Nadu’s famous Idli Amma a home-workspace

Almost two years after a Tamil Nadu woman won over the internet for serving idlis at low cost for daily wage workers, Anand Mahindra fulfilled his two-year-old promise to invest in Idli Amma's venture. Source: Twitter.

Nearly two years after a Tamil Nadu woman won over the internet for serving home-cooked idlis at throwaway price for daily wage workers, business tycoon Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise to “invest” in her venture.

Mahindra took to his Twitter to reveal that the over 80-year-old lady would soon have a house of her own, which would also function as her new food joint.

Kamalathal or ‘Idli Amma’ went viral in September 2019 for selling idlis for just Re 1. For over 30 years, she has been running her business from a tiny shanty shop. After running her business for over three decades now, she found thousands of admirers online after Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group shared her “humbling” story on Twitter.

Her philanthropy moved Mahindra at the time, and he had shared her video to help her. After knowing that her priority was a new home cum workspace, Mahindra’s companies helped her register land in her name.



Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp

“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idli,” Mahindra tweeted.

“Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land,” the businessman wrote on Twitter while sharing images of the elderly woman along with officials.



Back in 2019, Mahindra found a video of her making idlis on a wood burner and selling them at a negligible cost, Mahindra decided to promised to buy her an LPG burner. Following Mahindra’s viral tweet, Bharat Gas Coimbatore offered the old woman a new LPG connection.