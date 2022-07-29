English
    Anand Mahindra finds this 'primitive' device 'efficient and stunningly beautiful'

    Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra also described the device as "Not just a machine but a mobile sculpture."

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of a mechanical device which he found to be "primitive" but "efficient and stunningly beautiful". The clip appears to be of a pounding machine powered by a local waterbody.

    "In an age where we’re surrounded by electronic gadgetry, this ‘primitive’ mechanical device is not just efficient and sustainable but also stunningly beautiful. Not just a machine but a mobile sculpture," the industrialist tweeted.

    Responding to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet, many Twitter users shared how the traditional device continues to be used in several regions across the country and in neighbouring nations to pound grains.

    "Sir, This traditional manual pounding of rice is called Dhinki kuta rice in Odisha. Still practiced by many tribal farmers," commented Adisha (@tdccol). "This is also available in my village, Gonda, UP. This is very common old technology," wrote user Jaindra Tripathi @JaindraTripath.

    "Sir in Vietnam and my home town we have these at every nook and corner," wrote Smart (@smart94962010). Another Twitter user Mohinder Pal Singh Aulakh (@AulakhMPS) commented "Good way of harnessing water energy. People have been using the same principle to run 'gharats' (flour mills). Seems the turbines for generating power are on similar lines, though refined."

    So, what do you think of this sustainable hydro-powered pounding machine.

    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra #Twitter
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:25 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.