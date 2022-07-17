Anand Mahindra congratulates PV Sindhu on Singapore Open 2022 win: 'A fighter to the core'

Anand Mahindra on Sunday congratulated Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu after she won the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy - her third trophy this year.

Sharing a photo of the badminton star celebrating her win, the industrialist wrote, "What a great pic. That’s not just her facial expression, but the expression of her soul. A fighter to the core. Never giving up, never getting demoralised by a slump. Teaching us how to rise again."

When a Twitter user suggested Anand Mahindra gift Sindhu a Thar to celebrate her victory, the Mahindra Group Chairperson shared a screenshot of one of his earlier tweets from 2021 stating she already owns one.

PV Sindhu on Sunday lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist and China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final.

In a mistake-filled title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps against the 22-year-old Wang. The final scoreline read 21-9 11-21 21-15 in the Indian's favour.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad came into the match with a 1-0 lead over Wang, having beaten the Chinese player in their only meeting at the All England Championships this year.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Sindhu said, "In the last couple of tournaments, there were hard-fought matches, and losing in the quarterfinals and semifinals was a bit upsetting but each match mattered and finally I could get this. I am very happy because after a long time coming here to Singapore and winning this, means a lot to me. "

(With inputs from agencies)