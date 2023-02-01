 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra says this Bengaluru waiter could be an Olympic gold contender

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Anand Mahindra shared how a day in the life of a server at Vidyarthi Bhavan, a legacy restaurant in Bengaluru, looks like.

Restaurant servers deserve a lot more recognition, Anand Mahindra tweeted. (Image credit: Aamchi Mumbai/Anand Mahindra)

Industrial Anand Mahindra has found an Olympic gold medal contender in a famous Bengaluru restaurant: a server carrying nearly 20 plates of dosas fresh off the pan.

The Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video from the kitchen of Vidyarthi Bhavan, a restaurant that has played host to the likes of Starbucks founder Zev Siegl.

It showed one worker quickly preparing and plating a batch of dosas, and another piling the plates on to his arm. He then takes the fresh, brown dosas out to the restaurant, serving customers one by one.