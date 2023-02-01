Anand Mahindra says this Bengaluru waiter could be an Olympic gold contender

Industrial Anand Mahindra has found an Olympic gold medal contender in a famous Bengaluru restaurant: a server carrying nearly 20 plates of dosas fresh off the pan.

The Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video from the kitchen of Vidyarthi Bhavan, a restaurant that has played host to the likes of Starbucks founder Zev Siegl.

It showed one worker quickly preparing and plating a batch of dosas, and another piling the plates on to his arm. He then takes the fresh, brown dosas out to the restaurant, serving customers one by one.

Mahindra said his efforts deserved Olympic recognition. "We need to get 'Waiter Productivity' recognised as an Olympic sport," he tweeted. "This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event."

The restaurant thanked Mahindra for his shout-out and invited him to experience their hospitality. "All the waiters in our restaurant are trained for this," they said. "The whole batch of Dosays prepared would be carried by him to the customers at his table of service." In the comments below the exchange, Twitter users shared their dining experiences at Vidyarthi Bhavan. "Dosays... class all over... Best Dosay and chutney in South Bengaluru," one user tweeted. Another wrote: "Delicious dosas. But the wait to get one is too much." "Your coffee is just so good ..the best I ever had," a third user commented. Others hoped the waiters were being paid fairly. "Hope you are paying him 3 waiters worth of salary too...he is saving you a lot of manpower," one user wrote. Vidyarthi Bhavan, located in South Bengaluru, dates back to the pre-Independence era. It began in 1943 as a small eatery for students (vidyarthis). "It has become a place that makes up part of the culinary history of Bangalore and which has metamorphosed into what it is today, a place where time and tradition have stood still, drawing people from all walks of life," the restaurant says on its website. The restaurant's specialties include masala dosa, rava vade, kesari bath and filter coffee.