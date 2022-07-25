Anand Mahindra applauds Droupadi Murmu: ‘Person of extraordinary courage’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra joined the chorus of voices celebrating India’s first tribal president, Droupadi Murmu, as she took oath this morning.

Droupadi Murmu was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Murmu, who hails from Odisha, has cemented her place is history as the nation’s first tribal president and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

In his tweet, Mahindra praised her as a “person of extraordinary courage.”

“Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve,” wrote the chairman of Mahindra Group. “Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India.”

Murmu's meteoric rise in politics -- from a councillor of Rairangpur Notified Area Council, to an MLA, a minister and a governor – has now taken her to becoming the President of India. Known as a people’s leader, she emerged victorious in the presidential election by bagging a total of 6,76,803 votes over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it a watershed moment for India's marginalised, poor, and downtrodden.



Her ascent was celebrated by many, including Sachin Tendulkar, who wrote: “Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life.”

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations.

"Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country," Murmu said.

"My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams," she said. It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

(With inputs from PTI)