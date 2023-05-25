Anand Mahindra applauds demo video of anti-drowning t-shirt for kids: 'may not get a Nobel...'

Floatee says it has created the world's first anti-drowning t-shirt designed specifically for 2-6 year old children. (Image: floatee.co)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video that showcased an innovative invention aimed at ensuring the safety of children in pools or waterbodies. The video demonstrated a remarkable anti-drowning t-shirt that automatically transforms into a life jacket, providing a crucial layer of protection in the water.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group also said that while the invention may fail to get a Nobel Prize, he ranks it higher for the safety it will be able to provide to his grandchildren.

“This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing & safety is my highest priority,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with the demo video.



This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing & safety is my highest priority. (video credit: @Rainmaker1973 ) pic.twitter.com/ZaSyVMqZG9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 25, 2023

The ingenious creation comes from Floatee, a French company specializing in the production of innovative water safety solutions. On LinkedIn, Floatee describes itself as the creator of the world's first anti-drowning t-shirt designed specifically for children aged between 2 and 6 years old. This garment appears as a regular anti-UV t-shirt, yet it possesses a transformative capability that activates when a child falls into water or ventures into it unsupervised. Within a mere two seconds, the t-shirt inflates automatically, effectively becoming a life jacket.

On their website, the company writes: “To integrate an automatic release life jacket invisible out of the water, the t-shirt went from 5 inserts (classic t-shirt) to almost 15 inserts. This globally unique design has been patented.”

The Floatee anti-drowning t-shirt boasts a remarkable conversion time of less than three seconds. Powered by a tried-and-tested automatic trigger, the t-shirt inflates swiftly in the event of an accidental water immersion or unsupervised swimming. The anti-drowning t-shirt facilitates a complete reversal within a mere five seconds, regardless of the wearer's position in the water, even if they are unconscious.

Mahindra, who regularly shares innovative videos of new inventions on Twitter, got over 3,500 likes for this tweet.