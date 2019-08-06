Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to absorb tariff costs, won't hike iPhone prices this year

Prices of Apple iPhones over the years have skyrocketed and breached the $1,000-mark in the US. The latest models are even more expensive in India, mainly due to import duties and taxes. A new report suggests that Apple would not raise the prices of the upcoming iPhones.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest investor note, stated the reason behind Apple’s decision to not increase prices of its iPhones, reported 9to5Mac. The decision was made based upon US President Donald Trump’s latest decision to introduce a new 10 percent tariff hike on $300 billion worth of China-manufactured goods.

Apple has previously stated that these hikes in tariffs hurt the company’s sales as they lead to a higher price.

According to the analyst, Apple has decided to absorb the extra expenditure on tariffs and avoid increasing the selling price of its iPhones, at least in the short term. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also planned to focus on its non-China production, with an intention to avoid the extra tariffs.

Apple is also planning to meet its iPhone demand in the US by manufacturing them in its India and Vietnam production facilities starting next year. Other products like the Apple AirPods and Apple Watch would be assembled in more facilities outside China in the future.