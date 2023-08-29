'An athlete is an athlete': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply to reporter on Pak player

Saroj Devi's reply won over the internet.

Neeraj Chopra is the man of the hour right now and this cannot be denied. The 25-year-old scripted history yet again after achieving a remarkable victory by winning a gold medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secured the second position in the tournament.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the young athlete from all over the country. People couldn’t help but celebrate Chopra’s feat with enthusiasm. Amid that, a video of his mother, Saroj Devi, talking about her son’s victory has gone viral online. And she has won over the internet with her response.

When asked about her son’s victory over Pakistan’s Nadeem by a reporter during media interaction, Saroj Devi said, “An athlete is an athlete. It doesn’t matter where he comes from. I am glad that the Pakistani player won as well.”

The video was shared by a user named Roshan Rai on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media users hailed Saroj Devi for her graceful reply in the comments section.

“She is a gem, she raised a gem,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Reporter came to sell hate. Neeraj Chopra's mother sold love.”

“This family is gold,” a third user remarked. “Love this,” a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Chopra claimed the coveted title with a throw of 88.17, his finest of the season during the final round.