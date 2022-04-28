English
    Amul's cheeky take on Elon Musk buying Twitter: 'Don't have it alone'

    April 28, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    Amul's latest topical ad on Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

    Diary giant Amul, popular for its topical advertisements, on Thursday pulled out another cartoon based on tech billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for Rs $44 billion.

    Second in its series, the cartoon featured Elon Musk sharing a spoonful of dairy to the Twitter bird, with the tagline "Share it, don't have it Elon" -- playing on "Elon" to imply "alone."

    Twitter users found the ad witty.

    Musk as the Twitter leadership has been the cause for concern to many because of the tone he has set. The self-proclaimed advocator for free speech is also known to block people on the micro-blogging site in case of any disagreement.

    In fact, Musk as the owner of Twitter resulted in several users planning to leave the micro-blogging platform in fear of hate speeches and spread of misinformation in the name of "free speech".

    The tech billionaire, however, recently clarified what he actually means by the term. "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law," he tweeted.

    "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

    Earlier this month, after Musk announced his offer to buy Twitter, had Amul shared a cartoon in which Elon Musk is seen trying to lead a blue bird (a symbol for Twitter) into a cage. “Elon flexes his Muskles?’ read the tagline.
     Mocking the Tesla CEO's takeover attempt, Amul said it “takes over bread daily”.



    Tags: #Amul #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 04:43 pm
