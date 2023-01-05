Amul topical wishes 'truly precious' Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery

Amul has recently wished wicket keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after he survived a car accident on December 30. The company, that often comments on topical events with its advertorial cartoons, also had a message for the "truly precious" cricketer, pun intended: "Rish abh jaldi theek ho jao."

Pant has been airlifted from a Dehradun hospital to Mumbai where he will undergo extensive treatment for ligament injuries in the knee and ankle which he had sustained during the car crash. The incident happened when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider.

Rishabh Pant is currently being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri under the care of noted sports orthopaedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release. "The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Apart from the injuries on his knee and ankle, the 25-year-old also has cuts on his forehead and a severely bruised back. While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee. Being a centrally-contracted cricketer, his treatment is the board's prerogative.

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by the BCCI's panel of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA, led by Dr Nitin Patel.

Pant will now be missing the Test series against Australia and also the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

