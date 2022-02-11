MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Amul ad ft. Ashneer Grover, designer whose label he trashed on Shark Tank

    One an episode of Shark Tank India, BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover had dismissed a contestant’s design label and called it "horrible fashion".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover had trashed Niti Singhal's label on the show.

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover had trashed Niti Singhal's label on the show.


    Dairy brand Amul, which is popular for its topical ads, has dedicated its latest advertisement to a talked-about episode on Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show.

    One an episode of the show, BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, who is one of the judges, had dismissed a contestant’s design label and called it "horrible fashion".

    Entrepreneur and designer Niti Singhal had presented her label, which makes convertible and reversible clothing on Shark Tank India. "It's time you shut down your company. No point in wasting your time," Grover had told her.

    Soon after the incident, Grover’s wife Madhuri was spotted wearing a dress from Singhal’s same label during an appearance of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

    Read: Ashneer Grover said no one in his house would wear Shark Tank contestant's designs, wife later wore same label

    Close

    Related stories

    The designer pointed this out on her Instagram page and said, "Never let anyone's words pull you down. Everyone has their own opinions. Don't stop believing in yourself."

    On the Amul ad, Singhal is shown as the Amul girl, wearing the pink dress she wore on the show. “Yeh sabko digest hota hai (This is digestible to all),” the ad says, adding, “100 per cent equity in taste.”

    Both Grover and Singhal shared the ad on their Instagram pages.

    The other six judges or “sharks” on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

    The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2021, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

    Last month, the board of BharatPe announced that he was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee, a recording of which was viral online.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amul #Ashneer Grover #Niti Singhal #Shark tank #Shark Tank India
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 03:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.