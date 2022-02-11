Amul ad ft. Ashneer Grover, designer whose label he trashed on Shark Tank

Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover had trashed Niti Singhal's label on the show.

Dairy brand Amul, which is popular for its topical ads, has dedicated its latest advertisement to a talked-about episode on Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show.

One an episode of the show, BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, who is one of the judges, had dismissed a contestant’s design label and called it "horrible fashion".

Entrepreneur and designer Niti Singhal had presented her label, which makes convertible and reversible clothing on Shark Tank India. "It's time you shut down your company. No point in wasting your time," Grover had told her.

Soon after the incident, Grover’s wife Madhuri was spotted wearing a dress from Singhal’s same label during an appearance of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Read: Ashneer Grover said no one in his house would wear Shark Tank contestant's designs, wife later wore same label

The designer pointed this out on her Instagram page and said, "Never let anyone's words pull you down. Everyone has their own opinions. Don't stop believing in yourself."

On the Amul ad, Singhal is shown as the Amul girl, wearing the pink dress she wore on the show. “Yeh sabko digest hota hai (This is digestible to all),” the ad says, adding, “100 per cent equity in taste.”

Both Grover and Singhal shared the ad on their Instagram pages.

The other six judges or “sharks” on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2021, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

Last month, the board of BharatPe announced that he was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee, a recording of which was viral online.