Women kicked off train, staff say their dog ‘barked, defecated’

Jan 02, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

The video of the incident, shot by one of the passengers, has sparked anger online.

The women alleged harassment by train staff. (Image credit: Twitter)

A video of two African-American women being removed from a train in Colorado has sparked anger online. Transporter Amtrak said they were told to leave because their dog disturbed other passengers by "barking, urinating, and defecating".

The video, shot by one of the passengers and originally posted to TikTok, showed the women collecting their belongings and stepping off the train at Grand Junction as two police officers stood close.

The man filming the video spoke words of encouragement to the women, while criticising train staff for how they treated them.

The two women were travelling to Chicago for Christmas, local media reported.

 

 

For journeys up to seven hours, Amtrak allows passengers to bring their dogs and cats on board in pet carriers. The combined weight should not exceed 20 pound