Women kicked off train, staff say their dog ‘barked, defecated’

The women alleged harassment by train staff. (Image credit: Twitter)

A video of two African-American women being removed from a train in Colorado has sparked anger online. Transporter Amtrak said they were told to leave because their dog disturbed other passengers by "barking, urinating, and defecating".

The video, shot by one of the passengers and originally posted to TikTok, showed the women collecting their belongings and stepping off the train at Grand Junction as two police officers stood close.

The man filming the video spoke words of encouragement to the women, while criticising train staff for how they treated them.

The two women were travelling to Chicago for Christmas, local media reported.

For journeys up to seven hours, Amtrak allows passengers to bring their dogs and cats on board in pet carriers. The combined weight should not exceed 20 pound

In this case, Amtrak said the women were given repeated warnings about their pet being on the seat.

"Their dog created a disturbance by repeatedly barking, urinating, and defecating in the customer seating area," Amtrak was quoted as saying by Fox News affiliate KDVR.

"The dog’s owner was given multiple warnings about the dog being on the seat and was given advance notice about stops where dogs could be taken on walks," it added. "Several nearby passengers also asked to be moved because of the noise and odor."

One of the women said she cleaned faeces from the train but it wasn't her dog's. She also accused those on board of harassment.

Local police said they received a call from an Amtrak staffer saying they needed help in removing passengers whose dog was being aggressive on the train.

"The owner of the dog was asked by Amtrak staff to exit the train and refused," the police said. "When officers arrived on scene, two women exited the Amtrak train on their own with the dog."

The women were later driven to the a bus stop so they could reach their destination.

Here are some social media reactions to the incident:



The devil takes no day off and works overtime on holidays. Two black women on their way to Chicago for the holidays was kicked off an Amtrak train in Grand Junction, Colorado because her emotional support dog took a dump on the train which she cleaned up immediately. pic.twitter.com/eO9FqYnyAe — IG: RahiemShabazz (@rahiemshabazz) December 25, 2022





Shame on you @Amtrak!

I’m a loyal rider and very disappointed to hear about the incident in Grand Junction! Stranding two elderly ladies because their service dog pooped on the train. And they cleaned it up! Of all days, on Christmas! #amtrak pic.twitter.com/KmOlvDGK5t — J. RueMel Parkin (@RueMelNYC) December 26, 2022