Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection sees strong traction on day 1 at $5,20,000

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's non-fungible token (NFT) collection saw a strong response from buyers on its opening day.

NFTs are digital certificates of ownership that are permanent, secured and encrypted using blockchain technology. This allows buyers of such digital collectibles to permanently own such assets.

NFT exchange platform Beyondlife.club that launched the actor's NFT collection said that Bachchan's NFT has surpassed all records of NFT bids in India so far.

The Bollywood actor's ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection received highest ever bidding in India at $4,20,000 on the first day of the auction. Madhushala is a collection of poem's by Bachchan's father that the actor has recorded in his own voice.

In addition, the NFT collection also featured seven autographed posters from Bachchan's iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of “punks and NFTs art & Poster collection” which have received bids worth over $1,00,000 on the opening day of the auction.

Bachchan's NFT collection went live on November 1 and will close on November 4.

The NFT platform Beyondlife.club also offered 'Loot Box' for Bachchan's NFT collection. Every buyer of this box will get an art piece from the NFT collection. The Loot box goes live on November 2 at 7 pm offering 5,000 collectibles for which over 300,000 crypto collectible fans have signed up globally.

“In a world of metaverses and digitization, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some back stories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever,” said Bachchan.

Keyur Patel, Co-Founder & Chairman of Guardian and Co-Founder Beyondlife.club is confident about the strong response continuing on the second day of the auction.

"The excitement is only growing from here as the bidding numbers are still soaring on day 2," he added.