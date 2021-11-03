Amitabh Bachchan’s Madhushala NFT attracts strong bids, base price sees 100% increase

Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection went live on November 1 and will go on till November 4.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Hindi version of Madhushala non-fungible token (NFT) collections saw a 1,500 percent surge in its base price on the NFT marketplace Beyondlife.club.

Madhushala is a collection of poems by Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan that the actor has recorded in his own voice.

The NFT collection of Madhushala (Hindi) is currently being sold for $480,000 (around Rs 3.57 crore).

The base price of the English version of Madhushala NFT saw an upswing of around 820 percent and is currently is being bid for $276,000.

In addition, Bachchan’s signed vintage Sholay poster which was initially auctioned for the bidding price of $9,500 increased to $21,800 and saw over 128 percent growth.

Beyondlife.club which had also launched a wallet called Loot Box for Bachchan's NFT saw strong form buyers. The 5,000 loot boxes were sold within 54 minutes and the NFT marketplace recorded six million visits in a few minutes of Loot Box's launch.

The day Bachchan's NFT collection went live Madhushala NFT collection received bidding worth $4,20,000 in India.

The NFT collection featuring seven autographed posters from Bachchan's iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of “punks and NFTs art & Poster collection” received bids worth over $1,00,000 on the opening day of the auction.

On the response to his NFT, Bachchan said, “In a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some back stories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever.”