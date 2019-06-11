Amitabh Bachchan Twitter hack: Fans spare no chance to poke fun at situation

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday by a group of pro-Pakistan hackers who go by the name ‘Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army’.

Not only was the actor’s bio and profile picture changed, but a barrage of spam messages admonishing attacks on Muslims across the world were sent out.

Big B’s profile photo was changed to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s, while his bio read: “Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so!! Love Pakistan.”

Of the multiple tweets sent out by the hackers from senior Bachchan’s account, one was a pinned tweet and it read: “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyberattack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police told the media that their cybercrime cell along with Maharashtra Cyber unit has been informed about the “hacked” Twitter account. They have begun investigating the matter.

The same group of hackers had also hacked the accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the past. Big B’s Twitter account was, however, restored within half-an-hour.



While the incident might have been harrowing for Amitabh Bachchan, Twitter users took it with a pinch of salt and got back at the hackers with some crazy memes, some poking fun at them, others just sharing a laugh over the situation.(With inputs from PTI)