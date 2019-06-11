App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amitabh Bachchan Twitter hack: Fans spare no chance to poke fun at situation

The group of hackers, Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army had also hacked the accounts of Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the past.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Screen grab of Amitabh Bachchan's hacked Twitter account with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's photo as display picture
Screen grab of Amitabh Bachchan's hacked Twitter account with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's photo as display picture
Whatsapp

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday by a group of pro-Pakistan hackers who go by the name ‘Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army’.

Not only was the actor’s bio and profile picture changed, but a barrage of spam messages admonishing attacks on Muslims across the world were sent out.

Big B’s profile photo was changed to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s, while his bio read: “Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so!! Love Pakistan.”

Close

Of the multiple tweets sent out by the hackers from senior Bachchan’s account, one was a pinned tweet and it read: “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyberattack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”

related news

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police told the media that their cybercrime cell along with Maharashtra Cyber unit has been informed about the “hacked” Twitter account. They have begun investigating the matter.

The same group of hackers had also hacked the accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the past. Big B’s Twitter account was, however, restored within half-an-hour.

While the incident might have been harrowing for Amitabh Bachchan, Twitter users took it with a pinch of salt and got back at the hackers with some crazy memes, some poking fun at them, others just sharing a laugh over the situation.








(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #India #trends #Twitter

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.