Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive for the second time

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said he had tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran actor, 79, urged those who came in contact with him to get tested as well.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed his Covid-positive diagnosis in a tweet Tuesday. “I have just tested CoViD + positive… all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,” he tweeted.

This is the second time that Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19. He had also contracted the virus in July 2020.

In July 2020, during the first wave of infections, Bachchan had been hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. His son Abhishek Bachchan had also tested positive, and - a few days later - so had daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya.

The senior Bachchan tested negative for the highly-infectious virus after three weeks and returned home in early August of 2020.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, UUnchai and Project K.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 832 new coronavirus cases, up from nearly 600 registered a day ago. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,39,773, while the death toll increased to 19,675, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.