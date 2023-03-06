Amitabh Bachchan injured on 'Project K' sets in Hyderabad: 'Rib cartilage popped broke'

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been seriously injured while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film "Project K" in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old legendary superstar said he has suspended all pending work and that he was flown back to his Mumbai home where he is currently under bed rest.

"...during an action shot, I have got injured. Rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage," he said in a blog post, describing his injuries as painful.

Before being flown to Mumbai, he had undergone a CT scan at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan said.

"Strapping has been done and rest been advocated . Yes, painful. On movement and breathing. Will take some weeks, they say, before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain."

Moneycontrol News