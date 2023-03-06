Amitabh Bachchan injured on 'Project K' sets in Hyderabad: 'Rib cartilage popped broke'

Amitabh Bachchan flew back to Mumbai after he was injured in Hyderabad. (Image: @ani_digital/twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been seriously injured while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film "Project K" in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old legendary superstar said he has suspended all pending work and that he was flown back to his Mumbai home where he is currently under bed rest.

"...during an action shot, I have got injured. Rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage," he said in a blog post, describing his injuries as painful.

Before being flown to Mumbai, he had undergone a CT scan at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan said.

"Strapping has been done and rest been advocated . Yes, painful. On movement and breathing. Will take some weeks, they say, before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain."

He said he is “mobile a bit for all the essential activities” as he rests at his home “Jalsa”, adding that he will be unable to meet his fans outside his bungalow for his Sunday meet-and-greet.

"I feel your presence at the Jalsa gate .. but shall be unable to show the face .." he added.

Bachchan had received life-threatening injuries on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982 and was hospitalised for months.

The veteran actor, whose last cinematic release was the 2022 blockbuster "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva", will be seen in "Project K" along with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.